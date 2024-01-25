Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Jesse Watters Literally Shrugs Off Trump’s False Election Claims

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Jesse Watters Literally Shrugs Off Trump’s False Election Claims

    Fox News

    If there were any doubt as to what Fox News host Jesse Watters thinks about Donald Trump uttering false claims about past elections on live television, his response to other cable networks’ fact-checking of the former president says it all: “So what?”

    On Wednesday, Watters griped about CNN and MSNBC informing their viewers the previous night that despite what Trump had said about his prior campaigns during a victory speech in New Hampshire, he has never won that state in a general election. “Completely untrue,” CNN’s Daniel Dale noted, as did MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who broke into Trump’s live remarks to do so. While Trump has now won three primaries in New Hampshire dating back to 2016, the Granite state went blue in the two previous general elections.

    Yet Watters appeared annoyed at the notion of not allowing an easily provable false declaration to go by uncorrected.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WATCH: Security Video Raises Questions About Arrest of Country Artist Chris Young at Nashville Bar

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Jusuf Nurkic PUSHES Grant Williams after he tackled Kevin Durant and stood next to the Suns star as all three received technical fouls during the intense clash between Phoenix and Dallas.

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    ‘Chicago Fire’ boss talks Taylor Kinney’s return, Kara Killmer’s final season and what’s new

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    WATCH: Security Video Raises Questions About Arrest of Country Artist Chris Young at Nashville Bar

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Jusuf Nurkic PUSHES Grant Williams after he tackled Kevin Durant and stood next to the Suns star as all three received technical fouls during the intense clash between Phoenix and Dallas.

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    ‘Chicago Fire’ boss talks Taylor Kinney’s return, Kara Killmer’s final season and what’s new

    Jan 25, 2024
    News Politics

    ‘They’ve all turned their backs on her’: Haley kicks off tough South Carolina campaign

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy