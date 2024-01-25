Jesse Watters Literally Shrugs Off Trump’s False Election Claims

Fox News

If there were any doubt as to what Fox News host Jesse Watters thinks about Donald Trump uttering false claims about past elections on live television, his response to other cable networks’ fact-checking of the former president says it all: “So what?”

On Wednesday, Watters griped about CNN and MSNBC informing their viewers the previous night that despite what Trump had said about his prior campaigns during a victory speech in New Hampshire, he has never won that state in a general election. “Completely untrue,” CNN’s Daniel Dale noted, as did MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who broke into Trump’s live remarks to do so. While Trump has now won three primaries in New Hampshire dating back to 2016, the Granite state went blue in the two previous general elections.

Yet Watters appeared annoyed at the notion of not allowing an easily provable false declaration to go by uncorrected.

