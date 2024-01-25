Jusuf Nurkic PUSHES Grant Williams after he tackled Kevin Durant and stood next to the Suns star as all three received technical fouls during the intense clash between Phoenix and Dallas.

The Mavs and Suns wasted no time clashing Wednesday night

Kevin Durant was visibly angry at Grant Williams and pointed the finger at him

There was drama early in Wednesday night’s Mavs-Suns game when Grant Williams ran over Kevin Durant, with Jusuf Nurkic stepping in to shove the Dallas forward.

The moment occurred early in the first quarter after Williams fouled Durant and knocked him to the ground in the process, with Nurkic aggressively shoving Williams while standing next to his teammate.

Williams then rejected Nurkic, with Durant visibly angry as well, and both teams had to be separated.

Durant pointed the finger at Williams as the two teams collided, and his opponent returned the favor.

All three players were penalized with technical fouls on the play.

Jusuf Nurkic shoved Grant Williams after he stepped over teammate Kevin Durant.

Durant pointed his finger in Williams’ direction after the Mavs player stood over him.

The melee occurred after Williams also fouled Durant on the previous possession while clumsily grabbing the Suns star.

The Mavs led the Suns 34-25 at the end of the first quarter.

Durant, along with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry, was included in USA Basketball’s pool of men’s players for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is averaging 29.6 points this season and Phoenix was 7-3 in its last 10 games entering Wednesday night.