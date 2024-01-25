NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New developments in the criminal case against popular country music artist Chris Young. He was arrested earlier this week at a popular Nashville bar. Now security video has surfaced raising questions about the charges and what really happened and Young’s attorney is calling for an apology.
VIDEO REPORT:
RAW VIDEO:
https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Nashville-surveillance-video-shows-Chris-Young-altercation-with-Tennessee-ABC-agents-_-Tennessean.mp4
Read the full story from WTVF here.
The post WATCH: Security Video Raises Questions About Arrest of Country Artist Chris Young at Nashville Bar appeared first on Breaking911.