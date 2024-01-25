Nancy Mace’s Bizarre Jan. 6 Plan: ‘Get Punched in the Face’

Craig Hudson/Reuters

On her third day as a congresswoman, as violent marauders overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) came up with a bold plan: Get punched in the face.

That detail first appeared in a Washington Post story Wednesday night, as part of a look at the members of Congress who were once appalled by Donald Trump’s behavior who are now jumping to endorse him.

But the anecdote is also one The Daily Beast heard as part of the reporting on a broader story on Mace’s strange ascent in Washington that has yet to be published.

