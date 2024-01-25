Cockpit audio reveals chilling moment pilots realize Boeing 757 has lost front tire on Atlanta runway

Cockpit footage reveals the chaotic moment pilots flying a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 from Atlanta lost their front tire during takeoff.

The plane was scheduled to take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday when the nose wheel came loose.

The Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 nosewheel incident is the latest in a series of terrifying incidents involving Boeing aircraft that has drawn criticism from multiple airlines and an appointment with members of Congress for CEO Dave Calhoun.

The audio begins with the dispatch saying: ‘One of the front tires came off. She just went off the track after you.

The Delta pilot responded, “Thanks for that… looks like we have a problem, looks like we’ll try to clear the way if we can.”

Cockpit footage reveals the chaotic scene when a Delta Air Lines plane flying from Atlanta lost its front tire while attempting to take off Saturday.

Federal officials spent days searching for missing pieces of the plane to aid their investigation. Authorities also ordered similar planes grounded while they investigated.

“The 75 that was on the track just lost its front tire,” the office added.

‘Yes, we saw that tire go off the track to the south. It seems like he went off the runway, probably because of the slope there,” said the other pilot.

According to the FAA, the nose wheel came loose and rolled down the hill while it was lining up and waiting to take off.

Delta Flight 982, bound for Bogota, Colombia, was taxiing for takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating. the incident.

The plane is 32 years old and is not the same model as the 737 Max that has raised safety concerns in recent years.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transported to the gate and to a replacement aircraft,” Delta said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

When contacted by the AP on Wednesday, Boeing had no further comment. The Arlington, Virginia, plane maker ended production of the 757 nearly 20 years ago.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 flying from Atlanta lost its front tire while attempting to take off on Saturday.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 narrowly avoided disaster earlier this month when a door plug exploded

There have been a number of mishaps involving Boeing aircraft in recent years, but it is unclear who is to blame for the most recent incident. Delta is responsible for the maintenance of its aircraft.

It comes after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane narrowly avoided disaster earlier this month when a door plug exploded.

The Max 9s have been grounded since the Jan. 5 incident when a plane taking off from Portland, Oregon, bound for California was forced to make a harrowing emergency landing when the door plug exploded at 16,000 feet.

Federal officials spent days searching for missing pieces of the plane to aid their investigation. Authorities also ordered similar planes grounded while they investigated.

Industry observers have been looking for concrete signs that Boeing’s problems with the MAX 9 and the legacy of previous MAX safety groundings are undermining support for the larger MAX 10, which accounts for more than a fifth of pending MAX orders.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci told NBC News that he found “some loose screws on many” Boeing 737 MAX 9s during inspections after the incident.

‘I am beyond frustrated and disappointed. “I’m angry,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci told NBC Nightly News in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“My demand to Boeing is: What are you going to do to improve your internal quality programs?”

The FAA grounded most of Boeing’s MAX 9 planes for checks after a plug replacing an unused exit door ripped off an Alaska Airlines plane on Jan. 5, forcing an emergency landing.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said Tuesday that an internal inspection of its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet conducted after the incident found that “many” of these planes had loose screws.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby warned that Boeing needs “real action” to restore its reputation after dozens of its fleet were grounded following an incident aboard an Alaska Airlines flight.

Earlier Tuesday, United Airlines cast doubt on future Boeing 737 orders and deliveries in the wake of the near-disaster, in which no people were killed or seriously injured.

Scott Kirby said he is “disappointed” by continued manufacturing problems at Boeing.

He added that the airline will consider alternatives to purchasing a future larger version in the future.

Kirby’s comments came a day after United revealed it expects to lose between $116 million and $262 million in the first three months of this year as a result of federal regulators taking 79 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes out of service. .

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will meet with U.S. senators this week to answer questions about the grounding of the 737 MAX 9, while executives at long-time customer United Airlines raised questions about billions of dollars in orders. of MAX 10 aircraft.

Calhoun is scheduled to hold meetings starting Wednesday at the Capitol. He is scheduled to meet with Sens. Ted Cruz, a Republican, and Mark Warner, a Democrat, among others, following the mid-air explosion of a cabin panel on a new Alaska Airlines plane, sources told Reuters. Boeing declined to comment.

Calhoun will also meet with Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce Committee. Last week, he said he plans to hold a hearing after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded 171 MAX 9 planes.