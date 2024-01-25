Is this the worst individual award in this Australian sport? Cricket fans were left in disbelief by the shocking Big Bash League match medalist man

Spencer Johnson was presented with the player of the match award on Wednesday night after Brisbane’s BBL final win over the Sydney Sixers – but all fans seem to be talking about is the ’embarrassing’ medal he walked away with.

The 28-year-old’s 4-26 ripped the heart out of the Sixers and gave him top marks in a BBL decider.

Virtually unknown at the start of 2023, Johnson has now made his T20 and ODI debut for Australia, won a title and earned a $1.78 million IPL deal since August.

The lefty quickly stepped onto the podium to collect his man-of-the-match award – which turned out to be an illustration of a bucket of KFC chicken with a red string.

Fans on social media criticized the BBL for the ’embarrassing’ award.

Fans labeled the award ’embarrassing’, ‘lame’ and a ‘clown show’

‘Have a little respect. Upgrade the medal,” one X user wrote.

“It also doubles as a guest pass if you want to visit KFC HQ,” joked a second

“Embarrassing,” said a third.

Other comments included “What a joke,” “Clown show” and “The lamest medal I’ve ever seen.”

Johnson has stated that he owes his career to the Heat, who gave him a shot last summer after injuries seemed to ruin his career before it started.

But he longs for more opportunities for Australia.

Johnson was left out of the squad for next month’s white-ball series against the West Indies but still has some hope of featuring in the T20 World Cup in June.

‘People came to me. “I asked how I’m doing after missing out on the Aussie selection, but if someone said that to me 12 months ago I’d probably laugh,” Johnson said.

Johnson recorded his best ever figures in a Big Bash League final with 4-26 on Wednesday

Spencer Johnson has set his sights on becoming Australia’s next first-choice left-armer

‘I am very grateful for the position I am in now. Hopefully I can play for Australia again and that’s what I want to do.

“(The T20 World Cup) is something I would obviously like to be a part of.

“I watched the Aussies win the ODI World Cup in India. Unfortunately that was from the bench, but it looked incredible to be part of that.

“Playing for Australia is what I want to do, so hopefully I’ll keep performing.”

Johnson hopes his grand opening will come when Starc retires.

The veteran Australian quick has no plans to leave anytime soon, but has previously indicated he will give up white-ball cricket first before eventually bowing out in the Test format.

In Australia, left-handers Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff and Daniel Sams have played white ball matches in recent years.

But Johnson appears the most likely of the group and wants to ensure he is the first man called up to replace 33-year-old Starc.

“I’ve always thought that when Starcy calls time, hopefully I’m ready to go,” Johnson said.

“If I can continue to perform at this level and then go back to South Australia and play first-class cricket and get a few more overs under my belt, who knows.”

The South Australian said he was hopeful his opportunities could extend to red-ball cricket, where he played his first four matches last year after injuries left him in his early 20s.

However, his returns are handy, with 20 wickets at an average of 23.15.

“It’s what my body makes me do,” Johnson said.

“When I feel I am ready for all forms of cricket.”