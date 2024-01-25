GOP Rep Only Regrets One Thing in ‘Marshall Law’ Text After Jan. 6

CNN

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) has just one regret regarding a text message he sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows three days before Joe Biden’s inauguration, urging Donald Trump to invoke “Marshall Law”: that he spelled it wrong.

Just over three years later, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Norman if he would have liked to have done things differently. The answer, apparently, was not really.

“You were urging the White House to use the U.S. military to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Collins said. “Do you regret sending that message?”

