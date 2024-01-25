Bill Belichick “does NOT want his next job to be in a major media market” amid lack of interest in the six-time Super Bowl winner, who has only been interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons also interviewed former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

League circles have questioned Belichick’s lack of success without Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t want his next coaching job to be in a major media market, according to NBC’s Mike Florio.

The 71-year-old, six-time Super Bowl winner, is currently looking for a new team after leaving the Patriots earlier this month.

Following his departure from New England, Belichick has been interviewed twice by the Atlanta Falcons.

But despite the legendary reputation he has built, Belichick has yet to interview for any other NFL job openings.

Several of the head coaching vacancies during this year’s coaching carousel have already been filled, the latest being Jim Harbaugh leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Belichick reportedly only wants a new job if it’s with a team that doesn’t attract a lot of media attention.

Obviously, that would exclude him from several positions in the league.

It is stated that he wants to coach a team covered by a smaller number of reporters, thus limiting the amount of information that leaves the facility.

In addition to Belichick’s hope to avoid further media attention, Florio noted two other popular theories floating around NFL circles about a lack of interest in the coach’s services.

One of those theories has revolved around the possible issue of Belichick not wanting to have control of the team’s personnel department in a similar way to how he was the New England boss.

The Falcons also announced an interview with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The other prevailing theory is the fear that fans, or even executives, won’t be receptive to the fact that Belichick’s Patriots team has struggled since Tom Brady left.

Throughout his career with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns, Belichick has proven to be an excellent defensive coach.

But it’s fair to wonder whether or not Brady led him to his legendary status.

The Falcons also announced that they interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.