    Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Missed ‘She-Demon’ Kellyanne Conway

    Jimmy Kimmel almost didn’t know where to look when watching coverage of this week’s New Hampshire primary election.

    “All the spokesmonsters were out in force,” he said on Wednesday—but he was most excited to witness the return of Kellyanne Conway, who joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to offer her take on what went down as Trump claimed victory.

    “Look who climbed out of the grave,” Kimmel enthused, before confessing: “I have to admit, I kind of missed that bleached blonde she-demon blowing her vape smoke up Trump’s burnt orange crevice at every minute.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

