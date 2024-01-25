Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Ex-Trump Aide Booted From Victory Party After Photo With Alina Habba

    Ex-Trump Aide Booted From Victory Party After Photo With Alina Habba

    A hardcore supporter and ex-Trump campaign official who was also seen telling cops to kill themselves during the Jan. 6 riot was thrown out of the former president’s victory party Tuesday night after posting a photo alongside Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

    The photo was problematic for Habba—and by extension, Dylan Quattrucci, who was Trump’s deputy state director in New Hampshire during his 2020 campaign—because just a day earlier Habba had effectively asked a judge to delay the proceedings in Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial because she was feeling unwell.

    After a juror called in sick, Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that despite testing negative Monday morning, she was experiencing symptoms. The judge had offered to continue with eight jurors, but Habba declined the offer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

