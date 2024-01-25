Ex-Trump Aide Booted From Victory Party After Photo With Alina Habba

ndrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images
A hardcore supporter and ex-Trump campaign official who was also seen telling cops to kill themselves during the Jan. 6 riot was thrown out of the former president’s victory party Tuesday night after posting a photo alongside Trump lawyer Alina Habba.
The photo was problematic for Habba—and by extension, Dylan Quattrucci, who was Trump’s deputy state director in New Hampshire during his 2020 campaign—because just a day earlier Habba had effectively asked a judge to delay the proceedings in Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial because she was feeling unwell.
After a juror called in sick, Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that despite testing negative Monday morning, she was experiencing symptoms. The judge had offered to continue with eight jurors, but Habba declined the offer.