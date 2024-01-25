Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates board their 7,468-mile flight to Saudi Arabia for the next leg of their globe-trotting preseason… before singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Luis Suarez in the air

    Lionel Messi and company will play in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, twice next week
    Las Garzas also wished Luis Suárez a happy birthday
    By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 01:08 EST, January 25, 2024 | Updated: 01:36 EST, January 25, 2024

    Lionel Messi and Inter Miami embarked on the next stage of the club’s global pre-season and held a special birthday celebration for newcomer Luis Suarez on board.

    The former Barcelona forward turned 37 this Wednesday and was welcomed with a cake like his teammates sung ‘Happy Birthday’ in Spanish.

    After playing in El Salvador and Texas, the Herons are scheduled to play twice in Saudi Arabia next week, including a clash against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on February 1.

    And Inter Miami posted a photo of their talisman Messi boarding a team plane bound for Riyadh on Wednesday, captioning the post X ‘MIA [plane emoji] RUH’, which is the abbreviation of King Khalid International Airport.

    Messi smiled as she boarded the plane with a bright orange bag, while Jordi Alba showed off some Louis Vuitton suitcases.

    Miami’s players will have packed a lot since they won’t be returning home for a couple of weeks.

    Lionel Messi flashed a wide smile as he boarded the team plane to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

    Jordi Alba also appears getting on the plane in some images published on the club’s X account

    Luis Suárez received a serenade from his teammates while they wished him a happy 37th birthday

    The Herons will face Al-Hilal on January 29 in Riyadh before playing Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr just three days later on Thursday, February 1.

    Three days later, Messi and his teammates will travel east to face a team of the best players in the Hong Kong Premier League on February 4.

    And the Herons will then face Vissel Kobe on February 7 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo before finally returning home.

    In total, the club will have flown more than 23,000 miles during its preseason (including El Salvador and Texas), as a video from Reception sports presented.

    The Herons will then conduct one more pre-season test at home before the MLS season begins, as Messi will reunite with his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, on February 15.

    Real Salt Lake will visit South Florida on February 21 to begin the regular season.

    Miami has failed to score in its first two preseason games, drawing 0-0 with El Salvador and losing 1-0 to FC Dallas.

