Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Australians urged small businesses to buy Australia Day merchandise

    Australians urged small businesses to buy Australia Day merchandise

    Amanda Rose from Small Business Women Australia has encouraged Australians to purchase Australia Day merchandise from small businesses rather than larger companies. Ms Rose’s comments come as more and more businesses are skipping Australia Day merchandise amid growing calls for the date to be changed. “I’m not at all interested in what big companies decide to do in the first place,” she told Sky News presenter Steve Price. “Go support the small business. “Go support Ronis, who actually sells Australia Day merchandise.”

