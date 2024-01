NNA -nbsp;Both black boxes of the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was shot down were found at the crash site in the Belgorod region, Russia#39;s Sputnik news agency reported Thursday.

quot;Both black boxes were discovered — a flight data recorder and a voice recorder,quot; Sputnik said, citing the emergency services.

The black boxes have been handed over to investigators, according to the emergency services. — Xinhuanbsp;

