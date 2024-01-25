Trump Warns All New Haley Donors: You’re ‘Permanently Barred From the MAGA Camp’

Mike Segar/Reuters

Donald Trump on Wednesday night added a twist to his usual attacks on Nikki Haley by extending his contempt to her donors, vowing to make sure that anyone who makes contributions to her campaign going forward will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

The former president lashed out the day after he triumphed over his last remaining rival for the 2024 GOP nomination in the New Hampshire primary, but not by enough for her to end her campaign. “Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country,” Trump began his latest screed on Truth Social. “Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots.”

“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country – NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT,” Trump wrote, before throwing more insults Haley’s way. “I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did,” he added, failing to note that it was he who made her an ambassador to the United Nations in the first place. “That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.