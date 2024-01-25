Democrats Are Having a Blast Making a Circus of the GOP’s Hunter Biden Probe

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Shutterstock

When Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) arrived at the Hunter Biden contempt hearing two weeks ago, he came prepared.

Moskowitz didn’t know the president’s beleaguered son would show up to the committee room, but he guessed correctly that Republicans might attack Biden for the naked photographs recovered on the First Son’s laptop.

So just in case, Moskowitz printed his own ammo: an enlarged photo of former President Donald Trump with his arm around infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He defied his skeptical staff, who rolled their eyes at the photo, suggesting it violated customs of hearing decorum, and brought it anyway.

