Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Snoop Dogg provides update on his daughter’s health after her stroke

    By

    Snoop Dogg provides update on his daughter's health after her stroke

    12 minutes ago

    The rap legend has revealed that his 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus is doing ‘better’ after suffering a stroke on January 18. “She’s doing a little better,” Snoop, 52, told People on Tuesday. Gin & Juice rapper on whether Cori’s medical emergency had put life into perspective for him, to which he replied, “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.” Snoop’s comments came shortly after his daughter shared her own health update on Instagram. “They took me tonight without heparin (blood thinner) and I can most likely go home tomorrow,” she wrote on Tuesday.

