NNA- National News Agency correspondent reported that the outskirts of the southern town of Tayr Harfa, on the ldquo;Mouthalathrdquo; side of the town of Al-Jabain, have been subjected to hostile artillery shelling.

NNA correspondent also reported that an enemy air raid targeted an uninhabited house belonging to the citizen Radwan Ataya in the town of Tayr Harfa, during thenbsp;funeral of the mother of the martyr Ali Ataya.

