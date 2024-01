Samuel Corum//AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi has issued a scathing statement pointed directly at Jesse Watters after she says the Fox News host “crossed a line” by taking aim at the Biden family.

On Jan. 22, Watters, speaking from Bedford, New Hampshire, discussed issues of border immigration.

“I knew [Joe] Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” Watters said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.