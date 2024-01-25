Outrage as extremely graphic AI photos of Taylor Swift go viral and outraged fans call out the image makers for harassment and predatory behavior

Extremely graphic and suggestive AI-generated images of Taylor Swift are circulating online, themed around her Kansas City Chiefs fandom, sparking outrage among the singer’s fans who are demanding legal action.

This season, Swift adopted the Chiefs as her NFL team when she started dating star player Travis Kelce.

The new images show Swift in various sexualized poses. It is not clear where the images come from. Thursday morning, “Taylor Swift AI” was the trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DailyMail.com has seen the images in question but will not publish them.

‘Why isn’t this considered sexual abuse? I can’t be the only one who finds this strange and uncomfortable, can I? We’re talking about a woman’s body/face being used for something she would probably never allow/be comfortable with. How can there be no rules or laws that prevent this?,” one fan tweeted.

Non-consensual deepfake pornography is illegal in Texas, Minnesota, New York, Virginian, Hawaii, and Georgia. In Illinois and California, victims can sue the creators of pornography in court for defamation.

Swift pictured himself leaving Nobu restaurant after dining with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

The images have sparked outrage among Taylor Swift fans around the world

“I need the entire adult Swiftie community to log into Twitter, search the term “Taylor Swift AI,” click on the media tab, and report every AI-generated pornographic photo of Taylor they can see, because I fucking done with this BS. Get it together, Elon,” one irate Swift fan wrote.

“Man this is so inappropriate,” another wrote. While another said: ‘Whoever takes those Taylor Swift AI photos is going to hell.’

“Whoever is creating this waste should be arrested. What I saw is absolutely disgusting, and this kind of thing should be illegal… we MUST protect women from this kind of thing,” another person added.

Explicit AI-generated material that overwhelmingly harms women and children is emerging online at an unprecedented rate.

According to an analysis by independent researcher Genevieve Oh, shared with The Associated Press in December, more than 143,000 new deepfake videos have been posted online this year, which is more than every other year combined.

Desperate for solutions, affected families are urging lawmakers to implement robust safeguards for victims whose images are manipulated using new AI models, or the plethora of apps and websites openly advertising their services.

Advocates and some legal experts are also calling for federal regulations that could provide uniform protections across the country and send a strong message to current and potential perpetrators.

The problem with deepfakes isn’t new, but experts say it’s getting worse as the technology to produce them becomes more available and easier to use.

The lewd images are themed around Swift’s fandom of the Kansas City Chiefs, which started after she started dating star player Travis Kelce

Biden speaks before signing an executive order in October 2023 to regulate artificial intelligence (AI).

Researchers are sounding the alarm this year about the explosion of AI-generated child sexual abuse material using images of real victims or virtual characters.

In June 2023, the FBI warned that it would continue to receive reports of victims, both minors and adults, whose photos or videos were used to create explicit content that was shared online.

In addition to the states where laws are already in the works, other states are considering their own legislation, including New Jersey, where a bill is currently in the works to ban deepfake porn and impose penalties – jail time, a fine, or both. those who spread it.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October that, among other things, called for banning the use of generative AI to produce child sexual abuse material or non-consensual “intimate images of real individuals.”

The order also directs the federal government to issue guidelines for labeling and watermarking AI-generated content to distinguish between authentic and software-generated material.

Some urge caution — including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and The Media Coalition, an organization that works for trade groups representing publishers, movie studios and others — saying careful consideration is needed to avoid proposals that conflict can come up with the the First Amendment.

“Some concerns about deepfake misuse can be addressed under existing cyber harassment laws,” said Joe Johnson, an attorney for the ACLU of New Jersey.

“Whether at the federal or state level, there needs to be substantial conversation and stakeholder input to ensure that a bill is not overly broad and addresses the stated problem.”

Mani said her daughter has created a website and a charity to help AI victims. The two have also been in talks with state lawmakers pushing New Jersey’s law and are planning a trip to Washington to advocate for more protections.

“Not every child, boy or girl, will have the support system to deal with this problem,” Mani said. “And maybe they don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”