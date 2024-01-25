Liverpool supporters violently clash with Chelsea fans who watched their women’s team play the same night, just a mile away, with punches thrown outside a tube station with no police in sight.

Liverpool fans unable to use nearby Putney Bridge due to TfL closure

Chelsea fans broke up clashes between fans with limited surveillance

From Kevin Keegan to Arsene Wenger… IAN LADYMAN chooses his five main managerial failures in everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liverpool fans who walked out of their team’s 1-1 (3-2 aggregate) victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage clashed with fans walking out of Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

The fight occurred shortly after the final whistle in both matches, which began simultaneously at 8:00 p.m.

Fans believed to be Reds supporters were caught on video appearing to anger Chelsea supporters as both sets of supporters headed to Fulham Broadway station, the nearest tube stop to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool match-goers were forced to change their routes from Craven Cottage as the Putney Bridge station closest to the stadium was closed to fans wishing to travel from the station between 9.15pm and 11pm.

In images Circulating on social media, some Chelsea fans appeared to mock visiting Liverpool fans after it appeared some present were looking for a fight.

Chelsea fans initially appeared to become angry with visiting Liverpool fans before multiple fights broke out and one fan was attacked.

Blues fans broke up the fight (left) before chasing away supporters with limited police surveillance in the area around Fulham Broadway tube station.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Several fights broke out between fans, before a group of men and women dressed in Chelsea colors entered the fray to stop an attack on one of their fellow supporters.

The few stewards present seemed slow to intervene, but the problem was quickly dispersed when the fans took it upon themselves to force the travelers to return.

The lack of police in the area may have come as a surprise to some, as the two Premier League rivals will play just a mile away from each other.

Both sets of fans had reason to celebrate, if not fight after full time, after scoring victories.

Chelsea sealed qualification for the round of 16 of Europe’s top competition with a 2-1 victory in west London that leaves them top of Group D before matchday six.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face the Blues men’s team in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons after Chelsea’s 6-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Chelsea beat Real Madrid at home to lead the group and secure qualification

Liverpool enjoyed their visit to west London and will be preparing for another cup final against the Blues next month.

The Blues will look to banish their cup final demons after losing their last three domestic finals (twice to Liverpool in the league and FA Cup), and Ben Chilwell stressed the team had “unfinished business at Wembley” in the final whistle.

The women’s team is yet to win a Champions League title despite its recent dominance in the WSL and will look to bid farewell to coach Emma Hayes with a place in the final in Bilbao in May.