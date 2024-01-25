Bou Habib winds up New York visit, meets UN Secretary General

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, winded up his visit to New York with a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.nbsp;

The meeting took place in the presence the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari.

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib thanked the UN Secretary-General for his intervention during the ministerial-level session of the United Nations Security Council, and appreciated his position on the situation in the Middle East.nbsp;

Minister Bou Habib also invited Guterres to visit Lebanon.

Bou Habib stressed, ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s adherence to the work of UNIFIL forces and their coordination with the Lebanese army, and the Lebanese authoritiesrsquo; keenness on their safety and facilitating their mission.rdquo;

The Minister also underlined Lebanon#39;s readiness for a comprehensive and balanced implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 within a comprehensivenbsp;solution that ensuresnbsp;stability and sustainablenbsp;calm.quot;

Viewpoints were also similar on ldquo;the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza, and the application of the two-state solution to exit the spiral of conflict in the Middle East.quot;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;