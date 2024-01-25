All Hail Caesar: Gentle Giant Police Horse That Protected Late Queen Elizabeth II and Named After Roman Emperor Dies at 23 After Being Put Down Due to Arthritis

Caesar served in Thames Valley Police for ten years, retiring in 2016

A ‘gentle giant’ police horse that protected the late Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 23 after being put down due to arthritis.

Caesar was part of the Thames Valley Police for ten years and every year he protected the late Queen at Royal Ascot during the royal procession.

Described as ‘a giant of a horse, with a gigantic heart to match’, he retired in 2016.

But he was put to sleep last week due to his arthritis, according to The Horse Trust, which cared for him after his retirement.

Although he was ‘imposing’, PC Laura Webb, of Thames Valley Police, said he was a ‘big softie with a taste for strawberries’.

Photos posted by The Horse Trust show the shire horse

He was described as having ‘a jet black shiny coat and feet as big as dinner plates’

One of his important duties every year was to provide proper protection to the late Queen at Royal Ascot during the royal procession

The horse – which stood over six feet tall – was originally named Oliver and was intended to pull carts at provincial shows.

But his life took a completely different turn when he started working for the police, where he was given the name Caesar.

The Horse Trust said: ‘One of his important roles each year was to provide good protection for the late Queen at Royal Ascot during the royal procession.

‘Caesar lived up to his new title and joined the police force naturally.

‘During his career he was present nationally on public policy engagements and was regularly recognised.

“Caesar was often deployed to assist in various security operations involving the government and counter-terrorism patrols at identified target locations.

‘Caesar enjoyed a peaceful and well-deserved retirement for more than seven years.

“He enjoyed continuing his celebrity lifestyle without the day job.

The Horse Trust said he was enjoying his ‘celebrity lifestyle’

“Caesar was the face of our sponsorship programme, and his many fans supported his retirement throughout his life in Buckinghamshire.

‘Because of his popularity he had his own ‘Caesar Sunday’, when enthusiasts gathered at the Rest House for Horses to meet him.’

PC Webb said she was ‘in awe of the enormous gentle giant’ when she joined the force.

She added: ‘With a jet black glossy coat and feet as big as dinner plates, his size was incredibly imposing, but underneath he was a big softie with a taste for strawberries.

“I only had the opportunity to work with this incredible horse for a few years, but have so many fond memories of shadowing him as he cared for our then sergeant at operational events across the force.”

She led Caesar through his ‘unsaddle ceremony’ when he was handed over to the Horse Trust in August 2016.

‘With satisfied tears in my eyes, I knew that Caesar had more than deserved this relaxation after a busy career with us.’

PC Webb, speaking on behalf of Thames Valley Police, added that the mounted squad were ‘deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear, old, faithful friend’.

‘We are extremely grateful to the Horse Trust for allowing him to enjoy such a happy retirement. Now gallop free Caesar and thank you for your service.”