Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Woman Arrested After Her Pet Lion Starred in Viral Bentley Stunt

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Woman Arrested After Her Pet Lion Starred in Viral Bentley Stunt

    AMARINTV/YouTube

    A woman has been arrested in Thailand after her pet lion was seen being taken for a ride on a public road in the back of a convertible Bentley.

    Clips of the young lion sitting with its front paws over the side of the top-down car went viral this week. Authorities say the luxury vehicle was being driven by a man from Sri Lanka—believed to be a friend of the owner—who has since left Thailand.

    The lion’s owner, Sawangjit Kosoongnern, told authorities she’d bought the animal from a Thai man who facilitated the animal’s delivery to Pattaya, the eastern city where it was spotted, according to the BBC. While it’s not illegal to own a lion in Thailand, they have to be officially registered, and the seller allegedly failed to have his facilities properly inspected before making the transfer, making both the sale and the ownership illegal.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Should Germany expand partnership programs in the Sahel?

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Constantin Braun’s new life on the ice as a recovering alcoholic

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Alabama execution: What is nitrogen hypoxia?

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Should Germany expand partnership programs in the Sahel?

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Constantin Braun’s new life on the ice as a recovering alcoholic

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Alabama execution: What is nitrogen hypoxia?

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Germany: Business morale sours as economy stutters

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy