Woman Arrested After Her Pet Lion Starred in Viral Bentley Stunt

AMARINTV/YouTube

A woman has been arrested in Thailand after her pet lion was seen being taken for a ride on a public road in the back of a convertible Bentley.

Clips of the young lion sitting with its front paws over the side of the top-down car went viral this week. Authorities say the luxury vehicle was being driven by a man from Sri Lanka—believed to be a friend of the owner—who has since left Thailand.

The lion’s owner, Sawangjit Kosoongnern, told authorities she’d bought the animal from a Thai man who facilitated the animal’s delivery to Pattaya, the eastern city where it was spotted, according to the BBC. While it’s not illegal to own a lion in Thailand, they have to be officially registered, and the seller allegedly failed to have his facilities properly inspected before making the transfer, making both the sale and the ownership illegal.

