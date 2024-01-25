Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Transparency International – Lebanon Launches Countdown Campaign for its International Corruption Perception Index 2023

    NNA – Transparency International-Lebanon launched earlier this morning its countdown campaign in anticipation to the announcement of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for the year 2023 on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. This campaign aims to shed light on the CPI, emphasizing its pivotal role in holding nations accountable. Furthermore, it highlights the collective efforts invested by the association and its partners in combating corruption within the public sector and advocating for necessary reforms.

    The central question of this campaign revolves around Lebanonrsquo;s rank and position in 2023, building on the backdrop of its 2022 standing at 150th out of 180 countries, with a score of 24/100. These results indicate a declining trend over the past years. Will the assessment witness improvement or deterioration in the forthcoming index?

    This campaign serves as a glimpse into the challenges facing Lebanon, and navigates the complexities of combating corruption. The campaign unfolds within the context of a prolonged, unresolved, multi-faceted crisis that not only alters accountability but also exacerbates injustice, while efforts to combat corruption remain modest and are hampered by a lack of serious political will. While last year witnessed a decline, the question remains: Can there be a shift in the narrative this year? Can we aim for justice in the realm of corruption?

    Transparency International – Lebanon extends a warm invitation to everyone to peek behind the curtain and delve into the relentless efforts undertaken to address corruption. Every international, regional, and local organization, civil society group, company, public servant, and individual is encouraged to actively participate in this riveting journey as we gradually unveil the complete picture of Lebanon#39;s corruption assessment and eagerly discuss the way forward in the fight against corruption.nbsp;
