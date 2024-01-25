Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Can One TV Show Capture the ‘Genius’ of Both MLK and Malcolm X?

    Can One TV Show Capture the 'Genius' of Both MLK and Malcolm X?

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X met exactly one time. The two giants of the American Civil Rights movement coincidentally crossed paths on Capitol Hill as they waited for a press conference on the 26th of March, 1964. Less than a year later, Malcom X would be murdered—shot 21 times in his chest, shoulder, arms, and legs at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. Four years after that, an assassin would come for Dr. King.

    That brief, fateful encounter is the starting point of Genius: MLK/X (premiering Feb. 1 on National Geographic). The fourth season of the biographical anthology series, which previously explored the lives of Einstein, Picasso, and Aretha Franklin, follows two men who have often been portrayed as diametrically opposed. King was a middle-class, highly-educated proponent of non-violence who would deliver perhaps the most beloved speech of the 20th century, declaring “I have a dream” at the March on Washington in 1963. Malcolm X, by contrast, had more humble roots and was simplified, by the public eye, into the more militant of the pair, embracing Islam and a by-any-means necessary approach. To hear popular culture tell it, they couldn’t be much different in temperament and tactics. Of course, the truth is more complicated.

    After that dramatized meeting of the minds, Genius flashes back to the parallel origins of the activists, unspooling a history lesson of forceful father figures, infighting within the NAACP and Nation of Islam, and violence against Black Americans. We meet the two as young men, with Aaron Pierre (Brother) as X and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Chevalier) as King. At first, they appear to be occupying opposite ends of a spectrum, and are willing to openly criticize each other. X even goes as far as labeling King a “20th-century Uncle Tom.”

