Ukraine Says Russia Pulled ‘VIP’ Passengers Off Doomed Plane

A day after a Russian military plane supposedly transporting Ukrainian POWs went down in flames in the border region of Belgorod, both sides seemed to agree on only one thing: that it was no accident.

Ukrainian authorities have not ruled out that dozens of prisoners may have been on board the doomed Il-76 when it crashed—or was shot down—in the Belgorod region. But they’ve urged the public to treat Moscow’s claim that 65 Ukrainians were killed with skepticism.

“It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Wednesday.

