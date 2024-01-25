Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Business Insider Undergoes Yet Another Brutal Round of Layoffs

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Business Insider Undergoes Yet Another Brutal Round of Layoffs

    Wikimedia Commons

    Business Insider will lay off about 8 percent of its remaining staff, its CEO told staffers on Thursday, marking the company’s second round of cuts in less than a year.

    “We closed out last year with a plan in place, a clear target audience, and a vision,” CEO Barbara Peng wrote to staffers in a memo, which was obtained by The Daily Beast.

    “This year is about making it happen and focusing our company and efforts towards this future. We have already begun to refocus teams and invest in areas that drive outsize value for our core audience. Unfortunately, this also means we need to scale back in some areas of our organization.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    British chess prodigy who joked “I’m a Taliban” to his friends in a private Snapchat group prompting an escort on a fighter jet during an EasyJet flight is FREED of any wrongdoing by a Spanish judge

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Why is the UK being hit by so many storms? As Storm Jocelyn hits the UK with 80mph winds just days after Isha, scientists explain the climate system behind the onslaught

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    More than 12 million Americans are spending at least half their entire paycheck on rent, Harvard study says

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    British chess prodigy who joked “I’m a Taliban” to his friends in a private Snapchat group prompting an escort on a fighter jet during an EasyJet flight is FREED of any wrongdoing by a Spanish judge

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Why is the UK being hit by so many storms? As Storm Jocelyn hits the UK with 80mph winds just days after Isha, scientists explain the climate system behind the onslaught

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    More than 12 million Americans are spending at least half their entire paycheck on rent, Harvard study says

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Microsoft is laying off 1,900 workers at Activision and Xbox

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy