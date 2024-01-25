Business Insider Undergoes Yet Another Brutal Round of Layoffs

Wikimedia Commons

Business Insider will lay off about 8 percent of its remaining staff, its CEO told staffers on Thursday, marking the company’s second round of cuts in less than a year.

“We closed out last year with a plan in place, a clear target audience, and a vision,” CEO Barbara Peng wrote to staffers in a memo, which was obtained by The Daily Beast.

“This year is about making it happen and focusing our company and efforts towards this future. We have already begun to refocus teams and invest in areas that drive outsize value for our core audience. Unfortunately, this also means we need to scale back in some areas of our organization.”

