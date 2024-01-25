Microsoft is laying off 1,900 workers at Activision and Xbox

The cuts will mostly impact Activision Blizzard employees, reports say.

SOPA/Getty Images

Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees across Activision Blizzard and Xbox, The Verge reported.Employees at video game holding company ZeniMax are also impacted, the report said.It comes amid a wave of mass layoffs in the tech industry this month.

Microsoft has announced that it’s laying off 1,900 staff across its Activision Blizzard and Xbox divisions.

The news was first reported by The Verge.

The layoffs mostly affect employees at video game firm Activision Blizzard, but some workers at holding company ZeniMax, as well as Xbox, will also be impacted, the report said.

The cuts were announced in a memo sent by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, obtained by The Verge.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider