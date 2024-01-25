Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Aristocrat Constance Marten Lost Custody of 4 Kids Before Fifth’s Death: Prosecutors

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Aristocrat Constance Marten Lost Custody of 4 Kids Before Fifth’s Death: Prosecutors

    Greater Manchester Police

    A British aristocrat and her sex offender partner charged with manslaughter by gross negligence over the death of their fifth baby had previously lost custody of their four other children, a London court heard Thursday.

    Prosecutors say Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, deliberately kept secret the birth of their fifth child, Victoria, because they knew that they would lose custody of her too. The newborn girl’s body was found inside a garbage-covered shopping bag in a shed in March 2023 after an extensive police search.

    In addition to manslaughter, Marten and Gordon have been charged with concealment of the birth, cruelty to their baby, perverting the course of justice by hiding the body, and causing or allowing her death, the BBC reports. The couple have denied all the charges.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Leaked reports reveal Woolworths staff are in open rebellion against the supermarket giant’s Australia Day sweet

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Porn star Jesse Jane, 43, is found dead along with her boyfriend in her home in Oklahoma: police discovered their bodies during a welfare check

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Apple is quietly stockpiling startups and hunting for talent as it fights for a slice of the AI boom

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Leaked reports reveal Woolworths staff are in open rebellion against the supermarket giant’s Australia Day sweet

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Porn star Jesse Jane, 43, is found dead along with her boyfriend in her home in Oklahoma: police discovered their bodies during a welfare check

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Apple is quietly stockpiling startups and hunting for talent as it fights for a slice of the AI boom

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    A man robbed a bank days after being found not guilty of robbing a different bank, prosecutors say

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy