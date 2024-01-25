50% of Biden voters say Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, poll finds

President Joe Biden at an event in Washington, DC on January 24, 2024.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Half of Biden’s 2020 voters say Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, per a new poll.20% of Biden voters say that’s not the case, while 30% say they aren’t sure.It comes amid deepening Democratic divisions over Israel.

As the US continues to support Israel’s war in Gaza, new polling shows that half of President Joe Biden’s coalition views that war as constituting a genocide.

50% of voters who voted for Biden in 2020 think that Israel is “committing genocide against Palestinian civilians, according to polling from YouGov and The Economist conducted from January 21-23 that surveyed 1,664 US adult citizens.

Another 20% of Biden voters said that’s not the case, while another 30% said they were not sure.

Among all registered voters, 32% said that Israel is committing genocide, while 42% said no and another 26% said they were not sure. 67% of Republicans said Israel is not committing genocide.

The new polling comes as Democratic divisions deepen over US support for Israel, and as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 25,000 people. Israel launched an offensive after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks killed 1,200 people.

At recent public appearances, Biden has often been confronted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and progressives have increasingly pushed the Biden administration to help bring an end to the war.

As Congress considers sending Israel over $14 billion in additional aid, Democratic lawmakers have begun talking more openly about placing restrictions on that aid, citing the death toll and humanitarian concerns.

South Africa has formally accused Israel of committing genocide via the International Court of Justice, prompting an ongoing trial. Israel has fiercely denied those claims.

