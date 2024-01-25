Andrew Scott says he didn’t ‘over-rehearse’ his X-rated sex scenes with Paul Mescal in All Of Us Strangers… as actor reflects on ‘wonderful gift’ of being open and proud: ‘I feel very lucky to have born gay’

Andrew Scott admits he barely rehearsed his raunchy sex scenes with Paul Mescal while working with an intimacy coordinator before his latest role in All Of Us Strangers.

The actor has been widely praised for his portrayal of a lonely screenwriter who encounters the spirits of his dead parents in director Andrew Haigh’s latest film, an adaptation of Japanese author Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel, Strangers.

But while an explicit sexual encounter with Harry, played by Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal, has dominated commentary surrounding its release, Scott insists the pair took an organic approach to its development.

speaking to AttitudeThe actor, 47, also credited the film’s intimacy coordinator for mediating any concerns about the graphic nature of their sex scene.

‘Sex is just communication, right?’ he said. ‘It’s just physical communication rather than verbal communication… We don’t rehearse it too much. We knew that those scenes, especially the first ones, had to have a kind of chill to them.

Andrew Scott admits he barely rehearsed his raunchy sex scenes with Paul Mescal while working with an intimacy coordinator before his latest role in All Of Us Strangers.

The actor (left, with Paul Mescal) has been widely praised for his portrayal of a lonely screenwriter who encounters the spirits of his deceased parents in director Andrew Haigh’s latest film.

“And we had an intimacy coordinator, which can be very helpful for the simple reason that if you can talk to someone about your fears or what you want to show, what you don’t want to show or what you think it should be and what the narrative of the story, you have that foundation of security.

‘But chemistry is a really interesting thing. You’re basically listening to see what the other person is doing physically the same way you would in a dialogue scene.

“And you can talk about it all you want, but until you’re there, it’s not alive in that way, so it’s just about listening, but basically listening with your body.”

The actor, best known for playing James Moriarty in the BBC drama Sherlock and the unnamed ‘Hot Priest’ in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag, publicly acknowledged his own sexuality for the first time in 2013.

And Scott admits that being an openly gay man in the modern era is a “wonderful gift” that has helped him establish strong friendships within the queer community.

He said: ‘I think it’s a wonderful thing for me. It’s an extraordinary gift to my life and just being able to see the true beauty of being gay is completely wonderful.

‘The older I get, the more I feel lucky to have been born gay and that permeates my life in the sense of all my friendships. “I have so many amazing queer friends in my life now and I adore them.”

She added: “I feel a huge sense of camaraderie now with other queer people and, without sounding too hippie, I feel like I just want to spread that love and positivity in our community because we’ve come a long way.” and it’s important that we be kind and care for each other, and celebrate how uniquely different and how fucking wonderful it can be.”

While a sexual encounter with Harry, played by Mescal, dominated the film’s release, Scott insists that the pair took an organic approach to its development.

‘We didn’t rehearse it too much. We knew those scenes, especially the early ones, had to have a kind of chill to them,” he told the latest issue of Attitude magazine.

Scott says being an openly gay man in the modern era is a “wonderful gift” that has helped him establish strong friendships within the queer community.

“It’s an extraordinary privilege to be able to play a character like this. And I wanted to give everything I could because it was cathartic for me,” he said.

“I never thought I’d be able to watch a movie like this, much less be the center of it, so I wanted to take that opportunity to express myself in some way.

‘Why choose an imaginary backstory from somewhere else? I wanted to contribute as much of myself as I could, because I feel like that’s what the audience will identify with the most.”

The full interview is available to read in the March/April issue of Attitude, out February 16.