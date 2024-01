NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday received at his Yarzeh office, Saudi Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Fawaz Al-Mutair

Discussions reportedly touched on the means of cooperation between the armies of both countries.

Maj. Gen. Aoun later received a delegation from the Union of Jabal Al-Rihan Municipalities, headed by Bassem Sharaf El-Din, with whom he discussed various matters.

