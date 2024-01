NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that hostile artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Yarin and Al-Dhaira.

In Marjeyoun, Israeli enemy warplanes raided Kfar Kila – Tal Nahas, and the town of Blida.

