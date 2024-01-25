Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Greg Gutfeld: It’s ‘Now Acceptable’ to Use R-Word on Fox News

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , ,
    Greg Gutfeld: It’s ‘Now Acceptable’ to Use R-Word on Fox News

    Fox News

    Fox News host Greg Gutfeld proclaimed on Wednesday night that it was “now acceptable” to use the word “retarded” after former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) used the pejorative to describe the ideas expressed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

    During his primetime right-wing “comedy” show, Gutfeld took aim at Ocasio-Cortez for mocking MAGA supporters by claiming Donald Trump “affirms insecure men’s idea of masculinity.” According to the conservative cable giant’s resident comic, the congresswoman “can happily psychoanalyze and sexualize groups of people, but if you do it to her, she becomes a victim.”

    Agreeing with Gutfeld, Zeldin added that Ocasio-Cortez would likely use her ethnicity or gender to claim victimhood before bringing up his own past experience with the progressive lawmaker on Capitol Hill.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

