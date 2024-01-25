Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Austin Butler Says He Needed Vocal Coach to Lose Elvis Voice

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Austin Butler Says He Needed Vocal Coach to Lose Elvis Voice

    Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

    Austin Butler is many things: one of the breaking stars of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ex-boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens and a lead actor in the new Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced World War II series Masters of the Air. However, as he explained Wednesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Butler is first and foremost the star of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis, a role in which he became so immersed he had trouble ridding himself of The King’s distinctive voice.

    Butler started working on Masters “a week after” his three-year stint as Elvis ended, he told Colbert. “I had a week off after Elvis… it was almost too fast.”

    Colbert asked how the transition went, to which Butler responded, “I was just trying to remember who I was, you know, what I like to do… all I thought about for three years was Elvis.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Leaked reports reveal Woolworths staff are in open rebellion against the supermarket giant’s Australia Day sweet

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Porn star Jesse Jane, 43, is found dead along with her boyfriend in her home in Oklahoma: police discovered their bodies during a welfare check

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Apple is quietly stockpiling startups and hunting for talent as it fights for a slice of the AI boom

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Leaked reports reveal Woolworths staff are in open rebellion against the supermarket giant’s Australia Day sweet

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Porn star Jesse Jane, 43, is found dead along with her boyfriend in her home in Oklahoma: police discovered their bodies during a welfare check

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Apple is quietly stockpiling startups and hunting for talent as it fights for a slice of the AI boom

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    A man robbed a bank days after being found not guilty of robbing a different bank, prosecutors say

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy