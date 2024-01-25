Austin Butler Says He Needed Vocal Coach to Lose Elvis Voice

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Austin Butler is many things: one of the breaking stars of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ex-boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens and a lead actor in the new Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg-produced World War II series Masters of the Air. However, as he explained Wednesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Butler is first and foremost the star of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis, a role in which he became so immersed he had trouble ridding himself of The King’s distinctive voice.

Butler started working on Masters “a week after” his three-year stint as Elvis ended, he told Colbert. “I had a week off after Elvis… it was almost too fast.”

Colbert asked how the transition went, to which Butler responded, “I was just trying to remember who I was, you know, what I like to do… all I thought about for three years was Elvis.”

