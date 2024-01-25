Porn star Jesse Jane, 43, is found dead along with her boyfriend in her home in Oklahoma: police discovered their bodies during a welfare check

Adult film actress Jesse Jane died at the age of 43 alongside her boyfriend at their home in Oklahoma.

Police say the star, whose real name is Cindy Taylor, was found with her partner, Brett Hasenmueller, at a property in the town of Moore.

Law enforcement officials said the famous actress and her boyfriend appeared to have died from a drug overdose.

Officers had gone to his address to request a welfare check after Hasenmueller did not show up for work for a few days.

The exact cause of death is currently unknown, and the medical examiner is conducting an investigation to make a final determination.

Jesse Jane attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Oklahoma medical examiner did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s requests for comment.

Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Jane signed a contract in 2002 with Digital Playground and starred in Pirates and Pirates II: Stagnetti’s Revenge.

TMZ reported that the films cost around $8 million to produce and are considered the most expensive adult films to date.

This exposure launched her to stardom, appearing on the cover of magazines such as FHM, Maxim and Front.

Her success led her to appear on the television show Entourage alongside the likes of Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier.

Jane would later make it to Playboy and worked on their popular live show called ‘Night Calls’ and hosted their ‘Naughty Amateur Home Videos’.

Her work in the industry landed her in the AVN and XRCO Hall of Fame.

Taylor was married to fellow porn actor Rick Patrick for seven years, but the couple divorced in 2012. She has a son who was born in 2000.

Jane attends the 2017 Adult Video News Awards at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2020, Jane was arrested for allegedly attacking her then-boyfriend during an alcohol-fueled fight.

The star was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on charges of domestic violence following the alleged incident.

Police who responded to the couple’s home that morning were met in the driveway by Taylor’s boyfriend, who was bleeding from his left eye and had bite marks on his left hand.

When interviewed by police, Taylor allegedly offered a different version of events, claiming that her boyfriend grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall.

Since news of the couple’s death spread, tributes have been made to Hasenmueller on social media.

Tributes on social media described Hasenmueller as “a good guy” with an incredible soul.

One person shared a photo of him and said, ‘Damn, I’m so speechless my heart hurts for you, my friend Brett D. Hasenmueller.’

‘You were a good guy and had such an incredible soul. You weren’t just my friend, you were my brother, you were my family.

‘I could always count on you if I needed something or just needed a friend to shoot with or when we’d see each other, catch up on life and see when and where next time.

“I love you brother, rest in peace until we meet again.”

Another said: ‘Brett D. Hasenmueller embodied unwavering support, with a heart of gold that touched everyone.

‘Always ready with a smile, a comforting hug and a collection of dad jokes. Here’s a reminder to hug your loved ones today, because tomorrow is not promised.

“Goodbye Brett, may you rest in peace, a dear friend.”