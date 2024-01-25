Leaked reports reveal Woolworths staff are in open rebellion against the supermarket giant’s Australia Day sweet

<!–

Woolworths employees outraged by the supermarket’s decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise have hit back at the store in messages posted to an internal forum.

The supermarket giant announced earlier this month that it would not be selling Australian-themed items due to declining demand and sensitivity around January 26.

The decision sparked controversy and led Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to call on Australians to boycott Woolworths altogether.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a number of employees within the company have expressed their anger over the decision on a private discussion board run by Woolworths.

Several have taken aim at the store’s decision to stop selling Australia Day merchandise, while still promoting other culturally significant events such as Chinese New Year and Diwali.

“They’re bringing in Lunar New Year gear for the year of the dragon 2024, loads of it, but not Aussie stuff, disgusting, just think, wake up, go broke,” one staff member said.

“Can’t believe Australia Day has been canceled but we will be celebrating Halloween and Chinese New Year to name a few,” said another.

‘Can you imagine a Chinese supermarket chain canceling Chinese New Year but celebrating Australia Day? Australian CEOs need to stop playing politics/activism and get on with running the business.

“People don’t like it when Australian business and politicians tell them what to think.”

‘I do not get it. We as a company support all other ways of diversity in our lives. Why they suddenly choose not to support the community that celebrates Australia Day,” said a female staff member.

Another said the position “widened” the divide between Australians on January 26.

Woolworths declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

The supermarket’s CEO Brad Banducci told staff in an internal email that sales of Australia Day items had been declining for a number of years and the space they took up on shelves had already begun to shrink .

“In recent years, these sales have fallen to less than $1,000 per supermarket in the month of January. BIG W has not sold Australia Day merchandise for a number of years,” he said in an email obtained by Daily Mail Australia.

“Rather than stocking these imported products, Woolworths Supermarkets is focused on continuing to celebrate the best of Australian fresh food during Australia Day long weekend gatherings with family and friends.

‘We believe in every Australian’s right to celebrate the day in a way that is meaningful to them, and we remain committed to looking after all our customers and our team and ensuring they feel safe and included when they walk through our doors.”

He also revealed that the supermarket chain was working with the Australia Day Council “to seek advice on the evolved meaning of Australia Day, January 26, and how these are balanced with respect for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the diverse communities living today.” the day shaping Australia’.

In addition, the company worked with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander team to develop an approach ‘that feels inclusive but also respectful’.

Mr Banducci has personally received more than 3,000 emails from members of the public since Woolworths made the decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise.

Despite the backlash, he said there was “not really” any sign of a boycott of Woolworths.

Other retailers including Aldi and Kmart have also revealed they will not stock Australia Day merchandise, but rival supermarket chain Coles will continue to sell the items.