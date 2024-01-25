Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Fani Willis’ Special Prosecutor With Ethics Complaint

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed an ethics complaint against Nathan Wade, accusing the Georgia special prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case of potentially violating state law amid allegations he had an “improper” relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

    In a Thursday filing with the Georgia Ethics Commission, the Republican lawmaker accused Wade of a slew of misdeeds, including failing to file lobbyist paperwork over “his solicitation” of Willis and his “excessive gifts” to the DA, and violating the Georgia Campaign Finance Act. Earlier this month, Greene reportedly filed a misconduct complaint against Willis, claiming that her alleged affair with Wade was an “obviously illegal conflict of interest.”

    “Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stands credibly accused of using Fulton County and federal COVID funds to pay her unqualified, secret boyfriend Nathan Wade—who has never tried a felony case—$250 per hour to collude with the Biden White House counsel and help Fani Willis bring unprecedented RICO felony charges against President Trump and 18 co-defendants,” Greene wrote in the ethics complaint, obtained by Fox News.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

