NYC Dancer Dies From Mislabeled Stew Leonard’s Cookie

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram

A 25-year-old New York City dancer with a severe peanut allergy died earlier this month after eating incorrectly labeled cookies from Stew Leonard’s, a regional chain of grocery stores.

Orla Baxendale, who moved to NYC from England to pursue dance, died on Jan. 11 from anaphylactic shock after eating the cookies, which were not marked as containing peanuts.

Her family’s lawyer, Marijo C. Adimey, called the professional dancer’s death “devastating and preventable” in a statement provided to USA Today.

