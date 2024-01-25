Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    NYC Dancer Dies From Mislabeled Stew Leonard’s Cookie

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , ,
    NYC Dancer Dies From Mislabeled Stew Leonard’s Cookie

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram

    A 25-year-old New York City dancer with a severe peanut allergy died earlier this month after eating incorrectly labeled cookies from Stew Leonard’s, a regional chain of grocery stores.

    Orla Baxendale, who moved to NYC from England to pursue dance, died on Jan. 11 from anaphylactic shock after eating the cookies, which were not marked as containing peanuts.

    Her family’s lawyer, Marijo C. Adimey, called the professional dancer’s death “devastating and preventable” in a statement provided to USA Today.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    FTC launches investigation into how big tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google dominate AI startups

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Love Across Continents: A Comprehensive Guide to Sending Flowers and Gifts to India

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    The RNC chair once said the party wouldn’t put ‘our thumb on the scale’ to support Trump in the primary. Now, she’s calling for Haley to drop out.

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    FTC launches investigation into how big tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google dominate AI startups

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Love Across Continents: A Comprehensive Guide to Sending Flowers and Gifts to India

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    The RNC chair once said the party wouldn’t put ‘our thumb on the scale’ to support Trump in the primary. Now, she’s calling for Haley to drop out.

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    It’s not too late for more student-loan borrowers to get relief in Biden’s second try at debt cancellation, 38 Democratic lawmakers say

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy