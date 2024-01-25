Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Trans Veterans File Lawsuit Against VA Over Gender Confirmation Surgery

    Trans Veterans File Lawsuit Against VA Over Gender Confirmation Surgery

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    The VA (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs) is facing a lawsuit over its delay in providing gender confirmation surgery for transgender veterans. The filing of the lawsuit Thursday by the Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) seeks to compel a response from the VA to a 2016 petition urging it to provide the surgery, which the organization currently excludes from the medical benefits package it provides to veterans.

    The organization provides pre- and post-operative care to transgender veterans, but not confirmation surgeries.

    Two and a half years ago, Denis McDonough, Secretary of State for Veteran Affairs, publicly announced that VA would provide gender confirmation surgery. “To date, however, VA has failed to act on the petition or to provide this essential care,” TAVA says, adding that the surgery “dramatically reduces the risks of suicidal ideation, depression, and psychological distress for transgender people who live with gender dysphoria.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

