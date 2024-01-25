Amy Robach Just Realized She’s White and T.J. Holmes Is Black

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Since launching their joint podcast in December, present romantic partners and former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have dished openly about their conflicted feelings about the implosion of their careers and their periods of excessive drinking, but this week, the revelations reached a new level.

On Tuesday, the couple released a podcast episode in which the two had a fight over communication in real time. According to the pair, Robach had not been aware the two were going to be recording that day and Holmes had blindsided her by showing up at her home with microphones and insisted that the two hash it out.

On Thursday’s episode, they unpacked the incident, and Holmes, who is Black, announced that he had debated releasing the Tuesday episode at all due to fears that he would be “viewed as a Black man beating up on a white woman.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.