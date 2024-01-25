A 10-year-old girl is accused of naming a list of “bullies” she wanted to kill at her school in South Carolina, moments after an 11-year-old boy threatened to “shoot up” her elementary school in the same county.

Two students in South Carolina allegedly threatened to shoot their classmates on Wednesday

A 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl have been charged with student threats and will face disciplinary action from the Georgetown School District.

A 10-year-old girl has been accused of naming a list of “bullies” she wanted to kill at her school in South Carolina moments after an 11-year-old boy threatened to “shoot up” his elementary school in the same county. .

The boy was charged on a juvenile citation with student threats, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Both students face disciplinary action from the Georgetown County School District, according to the county sheriff.

“A 10-year-old girl at Kensington Elementary School reportedly said she wanted to bring a firearm to school and kill several students,” the sheriff’s office said.

The student said, “I’m going to kill every bully in this school” after getting into a verbal fight with another student, according to a police report obtained by DailyMail.com.

The 10-year-old wrote notes saying she was “done with this silly school and some of its students.”

The student said, “when she grew up, she was going to kill her bullies” and began “listing by name the students who she was going to kill,” the police report reads.

These messages soon circulated among his classmates, including one who wrote on his Chromebook that the student was “going to kill everyone.”

A teacher discovered the Chromebook message and reported it to the school administration and the police.

The investigator at the scene also discovered that the 10-year-old girl had previously threatened her fellow students.

He reportedly told the officer that he did not remember the notes and letters where the threatening messages were written.

A firearm was found in the boy’s home, but authorities mentioned that they were kept in a locked safe in a cabinet.

Hours before the 10-year-old girl listed the ‘bullies’ she wanted to kill, CID agents went to McDonald Elementary School, another school in the same county.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a teacher had asked her class to write about what happened in the library, where the 11-year-old boy threatened to shoot up the school.

A fellow student wrote that the 11-year-old girl “declared very loudly that she was going to shoot up the school.”

“All of the statements from the students who heard the suspect threaten to shoot up the school were more or less the same,” reads a police report obtained by DailyMail.com.

“They were in the library and the suspect was angry with several other students,” one officer wrote.

The girl reportedly told the school administrator that she “didn’t mean what she said,” according to the police report.

Investigators conducted a search of the school property and the 11-year-old’s home, where they did not find any weapons.

After the threat was made, McDonald Elementary School was operating under normal conditions.

DailyMail.com has contacted the school district and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for comment.