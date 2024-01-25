Fani Willis Accuses Trump Lawyer Of Racial ‘Disrespect,’ Emails Show

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Just days after a defense attorney for Donald Trump accused Fani Willis of having an “improper” relationship with a special prosecutor on the former president’s election interference case, the Fulton County DA slammed another lawyer on Trump’s team for not respecting Black women, according to emails obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

“In the legal community (and the world at large), some people will never be able to respect African Americans and/or women as their equal and counterpart,” Willis wrote in a January email to Steve Sadow, who is representing Donald Trump in the case. “That is a burden you do not experience. Further, some are so used to doing it they are not even aware they are doing it while others are intentional in their continued disrespect.”

The response came after Sadow sent a request about a document ahead of a Jan. 8 motions hearing. The request also copied the lawyers for the other defendants in the case about the 2020 Georgia election. “PLEASE respond to my emails below,” Sadow reportedly wrote in a Dec. 27 email.

Read more at The Daily Beast.