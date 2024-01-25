WWE Boss Vince McMahon Hit With Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

A female former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment filed a federal lawsuit against the company and its founder Vince McMahon on Thursday, accusing the billionaire of sexual assault and trafficking, among other allegations.

The woman, Janel Grant, had previously signed a non-disclosure agreement with McMahon reportedly worth $3 million. In Thursday’s complaint, which was filed in Connecticut district court, she said she accepted the agreement under duress. She is asking the court to declare the NDA null under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and other statutes.

Neither McMahon, the WWE, nor its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, could immediately be reached for comment.

