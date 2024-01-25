Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    WWE Boss Vince McMahon Hit With Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , ,
    WWE Boss Vince McMahon Hit With Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    A female former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment filed a federal lawsuit against the company and its founder Vince McMahon on Thursday, accusing the billionaire of sexual assault and trafficking, among other allegations.

    The woman, Janel Grant, had previously signed a non-disclosure agreement with McMahon reportedly worth $3 million. In Thursday’s complaint, which was filed in Connecticut district court, she said she accepted the agreement under duress. She is asking the court to declare the NDA null under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and other statutes.

    Neither McMahon, the WWE, nor its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, could immediately be reached for comment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BREAKING: Trump Calls off Appearance at Arizona’s GOP Freedom Fest Event

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    The largest Powerball jackpot in history soars to $200 million

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears over her surprise reunion with her Bad Girls co-star Dermot Mulroney as she says he was “very good” to her when she was a “lost” 17-year-old actress.

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    BREAKING: Trump Calls off Appearance at Arizona’s GOP Freedom Fest Event

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    The largest Powerball jackpot in history soars to $200 million

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears over her surprise reunion with her Bad Girls co-star Dermot Mulroney as she says he was “very good” to her when she was a “lost” 17-year-old actress.

    Jan 25, 2024
    News Politics

    Cruz, Graham defend Trump’s ‘mental stability’ as Haley, Pelosi attack it

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy