Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears over her surprise reunion with her Bad Girls co-star Dermot Mulroney as she says he was “very good” to her when she was a “lost” 17-year-old actress.

Drew Barrymore was overcome with emotion when she reunited with Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from the 1994 Western film Bad Girls.

Drew, 48, was surprised with a Bad Girls reunion for Thursday’s episode of her eponymous talk show; her other co-stars, Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson, also appeared on the show.

The Wedding Singer actress immediately began shedding tears upon seeing Dermot as he surprised her with an appearance on his show.

Drew recalled how “good” Mulroney was to her at the time of filming, when she was just a “lost” and “wild” 17-year-old.

Dermot, 60, was not safe from emotions either: he also shed tears on stage.

Barrymore was moved to see her former co-star.

Drew Barrymore was overcome with emotion when she reunited with Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from the 1994 Western film Bad Girls, on their eponymous talk show.

“I’m so happy to see you I could cry,” Mulroney immediately told Drew as they shared a hug onstage.

Tissue in hand, Drew couldn’t contain his excitement as he gushed about Dermot and the impact he had on his life.

“My God, Dermot, I was just watching you in Anyone But You, which I love by the way, it’s such a good movie,” Drew said, tissue in hand.

‘You were so good to me. I really was like a lost 17-year-old girl,” she said. ‘I was having a lot of fun, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself. And you took good care of me. You were very kind to me.

As Drew described how well Mulroney treated her, she wiped away her tears with the other half of her handkerchief.

They shared another hug, and Mulroney commented mid-hug, “I’m so happy to see you.”

“An incredible survivor,” he added.

“Dermot, he really took care of me,” Drew said. ‘I mean, he was wild, guys. He was very, very wild.”

Mulroney was also proud to feel the tears flowing.

Tissue in hand, Drew couldn’t contain his excitement as he gushed about Dermot and the impact he had on his life.

The actress recalled how ‘good’ Mulroney was to her at the time of filming when she was just a ‘lost’ and ‘wild’ 17 year old.

Mulroney was proud to let the tears flow.

The duo hugged each other after Dermot made a surprise appearance.

“I’m sorry guys, I’m crying now,” he added. ‘I knew he was going to do it and I came anyway! And I decided: I’m going to go ahead and cry in public!’

“By the way, it’s very nice to see a man cry,” Drew said.

Released in 1994, Bad Girls followed four prostitutes traveling through the Old West.

Drew revealed his admiration for his co-stars, calling Mary Stuart his ‘style icon’ and recalling the love he had for Andie.

Released in 1994, Bad Girls followed four prostitutes traveling through the Old West.

Dermot photographed in the western film.

The actress covered her face as she reached for Dermot.

Drew revealed his admiration for his co-stars, calling Mary Stuart his ‘style icon’ and recalling the love he had for Andie.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Drew said during the meeting. ‘Who I am is thanks to Linda and you. I mean I was seventeen years old and I didn’t know where the hell I was going with my life. “When I was on set, Andie, you were someone I had literally been watching and had a huge crush on.”

“Oh, I had no idea,” Andie said.

“You were a huge hero to me,” Drew continued. “Mary Stuart, I was so obsessed with every movie you were in. You were my style icon… in everything you did, I was so in love with you two and you were giving me a real opportunity to be in this movie with you and It was a great opportunity for me because I had gone away and missed a lot of opportunities.’

“You were a baby,” Andie said. “But I’m sure you put a lot of pressure on yourself,” Mary said.

“Listen, I love the mid-life crisis at thirteen,” Drew said. “It’s incredible, I highly recommend it, it gets it out of the way and I was able to come back and have a second chance at life and work was my life…

“I believe you can make friends and family and find true joy and happiness and that movie is what pushed me to follow my path in life with a direction and purpose that I didn’t have before I came to you.”