BREAKING: Trump Calls off Appearance at Arizona’s GOP Freedom Fest Event

Former President Donald Trump has called off his planned appearance in Arizona, where he was set to address the AZGOP Freedom Fest rally on Friday night in Phoenix.

The announcement follows Trump’s brief appearance in a New York defamation trial regarding columnist E. Jean Carroll, where the potential financial implications for him are being deliberated. It remains uncertain if the trial influenced the decision to cancel his Arizona trip.

The development coincides with the resignation of Jeff DeWit, the Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. DeWit stepped down amidst controversy after the Daily Mail leaked recorded audio clips allegedly showing him attempting to dissuade Kari Lake from running for U.S. Senate through bribery.

