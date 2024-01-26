GOP Sen. John Barrasso’s Wife Dies After 2-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), died on Wednesday night after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer, according to the senator’s office. She was 70 years old.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” he said in a Thursday statement. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met.”

Barrasso continued: “We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

