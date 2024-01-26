Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    News

    GOP Sen. John Barrasso’s Wife Dies After 2-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

    By

    Jan 26, 2024 , , , , ,
    GOP Sen. John Barrasso’s Wife Dies After 2-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), died on Wednesday night after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer, according to the senator’s office. She was 70 years old.

    “After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” he said in a Thursday statement. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met.”

    Barrasso continued: “We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Woman Gives Birth, Drags Newborn Down Sidewalk by Umbilical Cord: Police

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    ‘I Can Pay 4grand for Job’: Boston Man Admits to Trying to Have Wife, Her Boyfriend Killed

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Love Island All Stars fans were left speechless as Arabella Chi burst into tears after VERY tense fight with ‘disrespectful’ Chris Taylor: ‘That was TOO dramatic!!’

    Jan 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Woman Gives Birth, Drags Newborn Down Sidewalk by Umbilical Cord: Police

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    ‘I Can Pay 4grand for Job’: Boston Man Admits to Trying to Have Wife, Her Boyfriend Killed

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Love Island All Stars fans were left speechless as Arabella Chi burst into tears after VERY tense fight with ‘disrespectful’ Chris Taylor: ‘That was TOO dramatic!!’

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    The Atlanta Falcons will hire Raheem Morris as their new head coach, snubbing Bill Belichick after interviewing the six-time Super Bowl winner TWICE.

    Jan 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy