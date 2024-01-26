Hockey Canada scrutiny ‘probably helped’ police investigation: former federal minister – National | globalnews.ca

Former Canadian sports minister Pascale St-Onge says she believes national scrutiny on Hockey Canada over how it handled sexual assault allegations against members of the 2018 world junior team may have helped advance the police investigation.

“After everything that is known about how Hockey Canada behaved around cases of sexual violence involving its players, I think it brought the whole situation to the forefront and probably helped move the police investigation forward,” St said. -Onge on his way to a caucus meeting. in Ottawa on Thursday morning.

St-Onge, who is now Heritage Minister, declined to comment further because the 2018 sexual assault allegations are still being investigated by the London Police Service.

News of the event first broke in May 2022 after TSN reported that Hockey Canada had settled a civil lawsuit with the whistleblower. That report set off a series of events, including new investigations, as well as intense scrutiny focused on Hockey Canada that ultimately led to the entire board of directors and leadership team to resign.

Story continues below ad.

In a statement posted Wednesday on social media site X, Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough posted that there is a safe sports crisis in Canada.

I am aware of recent developments surrounding the London Police investigation involving members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey Team. (1/4) – Carla Qualtrough (@CQualtro) January 24, 2024

“The reckoning we are seeing in hockey and across the sports system is the result of brave survivors coming forward to share their lived experiences,” Qualtrough wrote. “There is a safe sport crisis in our country. “As Minister for Sport and Physical Activity, my top priority is to embed accountability, integrity and safety into everything we do across the sports system.”

Toronto-based lawyer Greg Gilhooly says the matter should have been addressed years ago. Gilhooly is also a survivor of abuse by former hockey coach Graham James, who was convicted of sexually abusing his players, including former NHL players Sheldon Kennedy and Theo Fleury.

Story continues below ad.

“Unfortunately, Hockey Canada’s actions slowed things down and prevented the right thing from happening when it should have happened years ago,” Gilhooly told Global News.

5:57

Hockey Canada: What’s next for former World Juniors players amid sexual assault investigation



Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been ordered to surrender to police and will face charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ontario, according to a media report.

Receive the latest national news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Globe and Mail first reported the development on Wednesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the investigation who were not identified because they were not authorized to speak about the case.

The players, who have not yet been charged, have been given a set period of time to report to London police headquarters, the Globe reported. Global News has not independently confirmed the Globe report.

Several players who were part of the 2018 team have been on indefinite leave from their clubs in recent days, according to statements from their teams posted on social media platform X and in public comments. Those players are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton, who now plays in Switzerland.

Story continues below ad.

There is no confirmation that the sheets are related to the Globe report.

Global News reached out to agents representing all of the players who took leave and legal representatives, as well as the NHL and the NHL Players Association, but did not receive responses.

Being trending now

Experts urge vigilance after ‘supermassive leak’ of digital data

Do you have a TD Bank account? Deadline Approaches to Opt Out of Proposed $15.9 Million Deal

Foote’s agent previously told Global News in 2022 that his client was not involved in the alleged sexual assault. A lawyer for Hart at the time said his client had not “engaged in any crime.” Dube’s agent said at the time that his client “did not commit any crime.” Attempts to contact representatives for McLeod and Formenton went unanswered.

Hockey Canada has not commented on the report.

On Wednesday, the London Police Service issued a statement saying they cannot comment on the Globe story, but will hold a press conference on February 5 to share more details.

Gilhooly says now that this case appears to be entering the legal system it is important to let the process play out.

“We should and are rightly concerned that the right things happen and that if someone did something wrong, they would be punished and punished severely for it. But we don’t need to see that happen. This should not be a reason for entertainment for us,” he stated.

Gilhooly says he believes the government has taken positive steps in recent years, but they could still do more.

Story continues below ad.

“I think what needs to happen is there needs to be greater accountability that ties funding to appropriate behavior,” Gilhooly said. “Unfortunately, for too long, we have been too reluctant to punish organizations that don’t do the right thing.”

2:53

Advocates react to reports that 2018 World Juniors hockey players are being asked to turn themselves in for sexual assault



The federal government restored its funding to Hockey Canada in April last year after withdrawing it in May 2022 following news of the deal.. This came after the organization met a number of conditions, including becoming a signatory to the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner.

Gilhooly says he believes this restoration was premature, because while Hockey Canada took positive steps, they were just the first steps.

“It’s one thing for everyone to say the right things and hire people to try to do the right things, but it’s another thing to see the institution actually in action, responding. And we still don’t have enough evidence to say whether Hockey Canada is doing the right thing or not,” he said. “I don’t want to be critical because, by all appearances, Hockey Canada is doing the right thing. But is it enough to have repaid the government funding? “I think it’s a bit of a difficult decision.”