Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    News

    Larry Kudlow Agrees Biden Economy ‘Not as Bad’ as He’s Been Saying

    By

    Jan 26, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Larry Kudlow Agrees Biden Economy ‘Not as Bad’ as He’s Been Saying

    Fox News

    Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow conceded on Thursday that his gloomy forecasts of a looming recession under President Joe Biden were off the mark, admitting that the U.S. economy is “not as bad” as his recent fear-mongering would indicate.

    After the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the nation’s gross domestic product shattered expectations and grew by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, Biden touted the economic growth as proof that his policies are working.

    “Today we learned that the U.S. economy grew 3.1 percent over the past year while adding another 2.7 million jobs, and with core inflation moving back down towards the pre-pandemic benchmark,” Biden said in a statement. “As a result, wages, wealth, and employment are higher now than they were before the pandemic. That’s good news for American families and American workers. That is three years in a row of growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up on my watch.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Woman Gives Birth, Drags Newborn Down Sidewalk by Umbilical Cord: Police

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    ‘I Can Pay 4grand for Job’: Boston Man Admits to Trying to Have Wife, Her Boyfriend Killed

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Love Island All Stars fans were left speechless as Arabella Chi burst into tears after VERY tense fight with ‘disrespectful’ Chris Taylor: ‘That was TOO dramatic!!’

    Jan 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Woman Gives Birth, Drags Newborn Down Sidewalk by Umbilical Cord: Police

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    ‘I Can Pay 4grand for Job’: Boston Man Admits to Trying to Have Wife, Her Boyfriend Killed

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Love Island All Stars fans were left speechless as Arabella Chi burst into tears after VERY tense fight with ‘disrespectful’ Chris Taylor: ‘That was TOO dramatic!!’

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    The Atlanta Falcons will hire Raheem Morris as their new head coach, snubbing Bill Belichick after interviewing the six-time Super Bowl winner TWICE.

    Jan 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy