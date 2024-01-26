Larry Kudlow Agrees Biden Economy ‘Not as Bad’ as He’s Been Saying

Fox News

Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow conceded on Thursday that his gloomy forecasts of a looming recession under President Joe Biden were off the mark, admitting that the U.S. economy is “not as bad” as his recent fear-mongering would indicate.

After the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the nation’s gross domestic product shattered expectations and grew by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, Biden touted the economic growth as proof that his policies are working.

“Today we learned that the U.S. economy grew 3.1 percent over the past year while adding another 2.7 million jobs, and with core inflation moving back down towards the pre-pandemic benchmark,” Biden said in a statement. “As a result, wages, wealth, and employment are higher now than they were before the pandemic. That’s good news for American families and American workers. That is three years in a row of growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up on my watch.”

