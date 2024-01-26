Love Island All Stars fans were left speechless as Arabella Chi burst into tears after VERY tense fight with ‘disrespectful’ Chris Taylor: ‘That was TOO dramatic!!’

Liberty Poole

AGE: 24

SERIES: 7

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? I’m much more confident in who I am and sure of exactly what I want from a relationship. I just want to have fun and meet a lovely guy.

How will you feel if you run into an ex in the Villa or someone you’ve dated on the show since you appeared? It will always be awkward, right? It will always be strange to see someone you’ve been dating with someone else. I wish my exes nothing but the best. I’m going to focus on my own journey.

Kaz Kamwi

AGE: 29

SERIES: 7

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? To be totally honest, I really want to find love.

I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time.

How will you feel if you run into an ex in the Villa or someone from the show you previously dated? The thing is, I’m a bad bitch, so I’ll handle it with as much grace as I can.

Georgia Harrison

AGE: 29

SERIES: 3

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? This is the last year of my 20s, so I want to go to the Village and have some fun and hopefully meet someone I can fall in love with. I am lucky in the sense that I have everything I could want in my life, apart from love.

If you had to choose your best Islanders from series 1 to 10 to pair up with, who would they be and why? Chris Taylor, he’s hilarious and what I’m most attracted to is a man who can make me laugh. What a fun guy and like I said, I’m looking for someone to do TikTok with so I think I’d be up for that kind of thing!

hanna elizabeth

AGE: 33

SERIES 1

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? I’m going back to Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and it was an opportunity I never thought I’d have again. I’m not very good at finding love, but I had a great time the first time, so I’m going to have fun again.

You got engaged on the show last time, do you think wedding bells could be on the cards again this time? Of course not, not in the Villa. Maybe when it comes out, but I would need to give it a little time.

Georgia Steel

AGE: 25

SERIES: 4

Why are you returning to Love Island Villa? I’m 25 years old, I have a house, a cat, a nice car. I have everything in life except a boyfriend, so why not let him go?

You have been brave and honest in opening up about being scammed by an ex-partner. How has this experience impacted the way you approach dating now?

I take that experience as a really positive reflection now. I see it as something I had to go through to become stronger and learn things in life so I can learn what I want in my next partner.

Molly Smith

AGE: 29

SERIES: 6

What do you need to know? Molly entered her season as a Casa Amor bombshell and managed to catch the attention of Callum Jones.

She is believed to have ended her relationship with Callum after three years because she “wanted to commit”, but the offer apparently did not come.

Arabella Chi

AGE: 32

SERIES: 5

What do you need to know? Despite a brief stint on her series, she has made headlines with a series of high-profile romances since, most recently with footballer Ruben Dias.

She was linked to former French rugby player Yoann Huget and DJ Tom Zanetti. He also enjoyed a brief flirtation with fellow All Star Toby Aromolaran.

tom clare

AGE: 24

SERIES: 9

Why do you return to the Villa?

I found love last time, so I’m back and ready to try again.

What will you do differently this time?

Last time I did exactly what I wanted and got the girl I wanted, so no, I wouldn’t do anything different.

Why do you think the Villa is the perfect place to find love?

When you are with someone 24/7, you really get to know them. It can be such a strange environment that you really get to know someone in a short space of time. It’s Love Island, it’s the best place!